Parents pulling kids from Grissom H.S. over security concerns

Rumors of potential violence at Grissom High School have parents lining up to check their kids out from school.

We received several calls and emails from concerned parents. One parent tells us that it could be a case of mass panic, but that she isn’t taking any chances with the safety of her kids.

The school reportedly notified parents that security would be increased today in response to the unspecified threats.

We reached out to the school for comment and Keith Ward, the Huntsville City Schools spokesperson, told us the superintendent and principal were unavailable for comment.

WAFF has a crew on the scene.

We hope to get a statement from the school system sometime today.

