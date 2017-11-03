Traffic at the old Gate 9 impacted by demolition

Traffic patterns at the old Gate 9 location will change to allow the demolition of the unmanned gate, starting Friday, Nov. 3.

On Friday evening, the far-right lane at the old Gate 9 will be closed and traffic will be reduced to four lanes to create three new bypass lanes.

On Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m., traffic in this area will be reduced to three lanes that will bypass the structure.

From this point forward, traffic lanes will be adjusted as it becomes necessary to complete the demolition and pavement operations.

Outbound lanes will not be affected.

The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 10, 2017.

"As we progress, please be alert in the construction area and remain patient," said COL Tom Holliday, Garrison Commander.

"We appreciate everyone's cooperation during this time."

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48