Hockey returns to the Rocket City; Huntsville Havoc gear up for home opener

Hockey fans can rejoice, the Huntsville Havoc will host their home opener against the Fayetteville Marksmen Friday night at the Von Braun Center. Head Coach Glenn Detulleo says he wants all the fans to come and support the team.

Detulleo is going into his 7th season with the Havoc and said, “the organization has treated me and my family extremely well.”

There are some new players on the team and Detulleo says they all bring something different to the team. He really wants the fans to come out, be loud, and show the new players what it’s like playing in the VBC.

The Havoc has led the league in attendance multiple times and Vice President for the team, Clay Coleman, says it’s all because of the fans and their love for the sport.

Tickets to the game are still available at the VBC box office and the puck d rops at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48