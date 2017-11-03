Southbound lanes of I-65 in Ardmore re-open after serious crash

The southbound lanes of I-65 have re-opened after being shut down for several hours in Ardmore, TN after an 18-wheeler crash.

The wreck happened around 9:30 on Thursday night. approximately one mile north of the Ardmore exit.

Witnesses say the truck was in the northbound lanes when the driver crossed the median and ran off the road.

The southbound lanes have been shut down since 10:30 p.m.

The truck driver had to be rescued with jaws of life and was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with a head injury.

At this time there is no word on the exact condition of the truck driver.

There is no word on what caused the wreck.

