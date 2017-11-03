Last Alabama Kmart in Albertville closing soon

The last Kmart in the state of Alabama will be closing soon. Albertville's Kmart is on the most recent list of stores that are slated to close in January.

This announcement comes just over a month after stores in Athens and Tuscaloosa closed. The retail chain has been a fixture at the intersection of Highway 431 and 75 for 35 years now.

Bob Bryant, a longtime shopper, was on his way to the store with his wife Thursday to put several items on layaway for Christmas when he heard the news.

"Always like to do a lot of business here. Probably, because hey, it's good for them.

Like I said, I knew a lot of people that worked here and I really hate it for them," said Bryant.

An associate in the store said they were notified of the closure Thursday morning.

Kmart has not released how many associates will be displaced.

