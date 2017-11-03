Last Alabama K-Mart in Albertville closing soon

The last K-Mart in the state of Alabama will be closing soon. Albertville's K-Mart is on the most recent list of stores that are slated to close in January.

This announcement comes just over a month after stores in Athens and Tuscaloosa closed. The retail chain has been a fixture at the intersection of Highway 431 and 75 for 35 years now.

Bob Bryant, a longtime shopper, was on his way to the store with his wife Thursday to put several items on layaway for Christmas when he heard the news.

"Always like to do a lot of business here. Probably, because hey, it's good for them.



Like I said, I knew a lot of people that worked here and I really hate it for them," said Bryant.

An associate in the store said they were notified of the closure Thursday morning.

K-mart has not released how many associates will be displaced.

