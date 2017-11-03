A different type of classroom needed at Snead State Campus in Arab

Snead State’s satellite campus near downtown Arab recently vacated 8,000 of the 24,000 square foot building they’ve occupied since 2009.

Traditional classroom space has decreased due to online coursework, but in the meantime, the need for more laboratory classrooms has increased.

The community college and the city of Arab are working on a plan that best suits the needs of students at the Arab campus.

Shelley Smith, Marketing Director for Snead State Community College, said,"We’re looking at adding more laboratory type classrooms, to meet the demand there, mainly because with our online growing. We really do have to look at the class demand for on campus and a lot of that is laboratory related."

Snead State has been monitoring the growth of their online course enrollment over the last couple of years. At their main campus in Boaz, as well as the satellite location in Arab.

"Well, overall we’ve had an increase in our online students. Which reduces the number of students we have on campus. And so, as a result, we’ve looked at that kind of streamlining for our facility in Arab. Only utilizing the space that we actually need", said Smith.

"And we’re also turning our focus more to workforce development. There’s a greater need in that area for workforce development," added Smith.

Mayor Bob Joslin says the city of Arab is working with Snead State to focus on their ever-changing needs by evaluating the current building as it relates to the curriculum changes.

