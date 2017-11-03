Kitchen Cops: 9 low performers

Rumors of potential violence at Grissom High School have parents lining up to check their kids out from school.More >>
Rumors of potential violence at Grissom High School have parents lining up to check their kids out from school.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed that 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was found alive on Friday morning. Her condition is not immediately known at this time.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed that 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was found alive on Friday morning. Her condition is not immediately known at this time.More >>
This year's Rocket City NerdCon kicks off from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
This year's Rocket City NerdCon kicks off from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The victim's mother is now speaking out in an effort to bring comfort and hope to other families coping with loss and dealing with the effects of violence.More >>
The victim's mother is now speaking out in an effort to bring comfort and hope to other families coping with loss and dealing with the effects of violence.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
Two recalls filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration affect versions of the 3 series, 5 series, X5, X3 and Z3.More >>
Two recalls filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration affect versions of the 3 series, 5 series, X5, X3 and Z3.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>