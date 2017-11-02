Rocket City NerdCon is this weekend - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Rocket City NerdCon is this weekend

(Source:Huntsville-Madison County Public Library) (Source:Huntsville-Madison County Public Library)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Do you love comics? Games? Sci-fi? Then the downtown Huntsville library will be the place for you this weekend.

This year's Rocket City NerdCon kicks off from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The annual event is a celebration of all things nerdy. It features vendors, panel presentations and all the pop culture fandom its audience has come to expect.

New this year is the Kids Camp during Saturday's festivities. Parents can drop their children off while they explore NerdCon. It's $5 and is only on Saturday.

Click here for more information and ticket prices.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide

    Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-11-02 11:22:33 GMT
    Source: Amy ThomasSource: Amy Thomas

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.  

    More >>

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly