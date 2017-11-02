Rocket City NerdCon is this weekend

Do you love comics? Games? Sci-fi? Then the downtown Huntsville library will be the place for you this weekend.

This year's Rocket City NerdCon kicks off from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The annual event is a celebration of all things nerdy. It features vendors, panel presentations and all the pop culture fandom its audience has come to expect.

New this year is the Kids Camp during Saturday's festivities. Parents can drop their children off while they explore NerdCon. It's $5 and is only on Saturday.

