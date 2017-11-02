Grissom parents, teachers say some students out of control

Parents and teachers say some students are out of control at Grissom High School, telling WAFF 48 News there are fights on daily basis. On Thursday, they voiced those concerns at a community meeting at Whitesburg School.

Many of them say the Behavioral Learning Guide put together by the Department of Justice and Huntsville City Schools ties teachers' hands, that students who repeatedly break the rules are able to escape serious punishment, and that they don't fear punishment.

The objective of the meeting was to give parents an overview of the Behavioral Learning Guide, or BLG. Objectives of the BLG include closing the racial disparity in punishment and limiting expulsions. But teachers said some students feel they can act out without serious ramifications.

"I have a very, understand that, a very supportive administrative staff. And when they try to do what the BLG is saying, they are told by downtown that you can't do that," said Erin Sullivan, a Grisson teacher.

Board of education member Michelle Watkins said the BLG does provide proper disciplinary actions but not if infractions aren't reported.

"If discipline is not being enforced, I need the teachers to reach out to me and tell me who told them that no discipline can take place," she said. "The district is working hard to ensure that the schools are safe, and that the kids have an environment that is conducive to learning, but we can't do anything that we don't know anything about. So I'm encouraging teachers and administrators, if anyone is telling you that you cannot enforce discipline, please contact me."

Watkins said In the coming weeks, she will set up a BLG listening session for parents and teachers to express their concerns to help the school board take appropriate action.

