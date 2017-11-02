Missing 3-year-old girl found in DeKalb County

DeKalb County authorities confirmed that 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was found alive on Friday morning. Her condition is not immediately known at this time.

Deputies say 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was last seen at her parents' home in the 600 block of County Road 957 in the Lebanon community. They said she opened the sliding glass door and walked out at about 6 o'clock on Thursday.

The DeKalb County Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson says about 10 people were near the home early Friday morning looking for Sanders.

We are working to get more information and as soon as we do we will let you know.

