Missing 3-year-old girl found in DeKalb County

DeKalb County authorities confirmed that 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was found alive on Friday morning. Her condition is not immediately known at this time.More >>
This year's Rocket City NerdCon kicks off from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The victim's mother is now speaking out in an effort to bring comfort and hope to other families coping with loss and dealing with the effects of violence.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Imagine a player who's blind. He has no vision, just focus and determination.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
