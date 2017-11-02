3-year-old girl missing in DeKalb County

DeKalb County authorities are searching for a missing child.

Deputies say 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was last seen at her parents' home in the 600 block of County Road 957 in the Lebanon community. They said she opened the sliding glass door and walked out at about 6 p.m. Thursday. She has not been seen since.

Serenity has blonde hair, is 2 feet 6 inches tall and about 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink bows, khaki pants and pink boots.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48