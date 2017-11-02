Beating victim’s mother keeping his memory alive as he misses another birthday

It's been more than four years since the brutal beating death of a three-year-old boy in Huntsville by his own father.

In recent months, his father learned his fate behind bars for the crime.

Now, the victim's mother is speaking out in an effort to bring comfort and hope to other families coping with loss and dealing with the effects of violence.

Marashala Shoulders stayed strong as she visited the Athens City Cemetery where her son is buried and placed a flag on his grave.

Je’Remyah Shoulders would have turned eight years old on Thursday, but instead of planning a party, his mom was visiting his grave site. She returns every year to sing “Happy Birthday” and to remember her sweet boy.

“It's a peace thing for me. Just as a mother with a child living, she would be excited for her child on his birthday,” Shoulders said.

Je’Remyah was beaten to death by his father, Maurice Cartwright, in Huntsville in 2013. He suffered brain trauma and severe bleeding and showed signs of being choked. Cartwright never called 911 or tried to get the little boy any help.

His aunt realized he was injured when she went to pick him up and rushed him to the hospital. He underwent surgery and then went into a coma before passing away.

“The type of injuries he had, most children don't come out of,” his mother said.

This past June, Cartwright was convicted of manslaughter and in August, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Je’Remyah’s death has left a hole in his family. His brothers are growing up without him.

His mother does not know what sparked the abuse at the hands of his father.

“I don't know and probably will never know why he did what he did,” Shoulders said.

For her, it’s especially hard on Mother's Day and other holidays, as well as Je’Remyah’s birthday.

“I've never taken his pictures off the wall and I never will,” she added.

During the sentencing hearing, Je’Remyah’s older brother wrote a letter to the court about how he would trade all of his toys to have Je’Remyah back.

“It's hard losing a child and losing one child to something like this in one too many. No parent should have to deal with this. It's an ache you don't get rid of,” Shoulders stated.

She now spends time speaking to other mothers who've suffered the loss of a child to help them through the grieving process. She says she'll never stop fighting for her son and for other children who've been abused as she works to create awareness.

“I want people to be aware of their surroundings and who they deal with. I never, never in million years would have thought that something like this would have happened to me or my children,” Shoulders said. “It's not easy and it never will be. The key is your faith. You have to have faith in God. You take it day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute.”

