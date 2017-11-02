DeKalb County pair charged with sex crimes involving child, animals

Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.

Ashley Hartline is charged with producing and disseminating child pornography as well as sodomy and sexual abuse. Robert Bishop faces charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography and bestiality charges.

Neighbors say police swarmed Hartline's home in Rainsville on Monday morning. But none of the neighbors seem to know the connection she has with Bishop.

Sheriff's officials confirm they did execute a search warrant Monday on Bishop's home in Sylvania.

According to court records, Hartline is accused of sexually abusing and sodomizing a 2-year-old while videotaping the act and disseminating it. Those records also indicate Bishop had a video of child pornography involving a 2-year-old and also disseminated it.

The records also claim Bishop is accused of bestiality.

"That's terrible. I can't imagine having the mentality to do that to a child. It's terrible. I can't imagine what someone would think to do that to a little baby. That's a baby. They need to be loved and held and not that," said neighbor Amber Rice.

Both suspects are being held in the DeKalb County Jail on $200,000 to $300,000 bond.

