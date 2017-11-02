Jackson County school board member reprimanded for leaking confidential info

The Jackson County school board has reprimanded one of its members.

The board found that Charles West leaked confidential school information. The board voted 4-1 to reprimand West involving nine infractions.

The board heard a summary of an investigation into West that on eight occasions he leaked confidential student and employee information to people outside the school system. The board also found that West interfered with the day-to-day operations of the school system and the superintendent.

The leaks came through emails to him from the school system as a board member, which were forwarded to others not in the system.

West's attorney argued that West and some other board members were older and hadn't been properly trained on the new computerized method of receiving board agendas.

"I think that's very important that they saw that there was a problem and something that's not allowed and they disciplined it on their own. If one of our employees in our school system does that,they're going to get reprimanded, they're going to get disciplined, and I respect the board for doing that," said Superintendent Kevin Dukes.

West declined comment.

Ironically, the board also voted to name West as vice president of the board.

