Jackson County school board launches investigation into board member

Jackson County school board member Charles West is under investigation. That investigation is being headed up by the board.

What prompted the investigation and any allegations have not been made public at this time.

West has not returned calls from WAFF 48 News. His attorney, Bob French in Fort Payne, declined comment.

School board attorney John Porter also did not return calls.

Board chairman Chad Gorham made the motion to begin the investigation, and the board voted in favor.

"I move for the board's secretary to give notice to board member West of the board's intention to investigate certain actions on his behalf, to provide him an opportunity to respond to the findings and then to determine whether or not a censure or a reprimand would be appropriate," said Gorham.

School superintendent Kevin Dukes said he is unable to comment at this time.

