3 missing Marshall County children found in Texas; mother arrested

Marshall County authorities say three young children who went missing are now safe.

Authorities say Katelyn Marie Kitchens, 5, Timothy Gene "Trace" Kitchens, 7, and Darren Marcus Cribbs, 8, were last seen in Albertville on Oct. 31. Authorities believe they were taken by their noncustodial mother, 26-year-old Kristine Galaviz.

The sheriff's office says they were located in Texas Thursday. Galaviz has been arrested.

Galaviz had custody revoked earlier this year by a court. The children have been in the care of a family member. Galaviz was granted an opportunity to visit the children this week. Authorities believe that's when she fled.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said more details will be released later.

