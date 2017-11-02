Auburn suspends 2 men's basketball players

Auburn has suspended two men's basketball players.



The school made the announcement on Thursday morning.

To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely. Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.

Wiley, who recently played with the 2017 USA U19 World Cup Team, is a sophomore.



Purifoy is also a sophomore.



Auburn's University assistant men's basketball coach and former NBA star Chuck Person was charged in September in connection to a federal bribery probe.

[READ MORE: Auburn Univ. assistant men's basketball coach charged in federal bribery probe]



Auburn will not comment if the suspensions are connected to Person.



