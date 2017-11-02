2 juveniles arrested after fake FBI call led to Limestone County school evacuation

DeKalb County authorities are searching for a missing child.More >>
DeKalb County authorities are searching for a missing child.More >>
The victim's mother is now speaking out in an effort to bring comfort and hope to other families coping with loss and dealing with the effects of violence.More >>
The victim's mother is now speaking out in an effort to bring comfort and hope to other families coping with loss and dealing with the effects of violence.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Imagine a player who's blind. He has no vision, just focus and determination.More >>
Imagine a player who's blind. He has no vision, just focus and determination.More >>
Marshall County authorities say three young children who went missing are now safe.More >>
Marshall County authorities say three young children who went missing are now safe.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>