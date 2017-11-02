2 juveniles arrested after fake FBI call led to Limestone County school evacuation

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has arrested two juveniles in connection to a false terrorist threat at Johnson Elementary School. That threat caused the school to be evacuated.

Officials say the school received a call Tuesday morning from someone pretending to be from the FBI who asked officials to evacuate the school immediately.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested two juveniles and charged them with making a terrorist threat.

Due to the juvenile status of the suspects, no other information was released. The investigation remains open at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48