Change your smoke detector batteries just in time for daylight saving time

Get ready to set your clocks back this weekend and in addition to worrying about your clock you need to check your smoke detectors.

Albertville's Fire Department was giving out smoke detectors Wednesday.

They're reminding you to change your batteries too.

But they also say there are new detectors out there that don't even need batteries.

"The newer detectors are sealed units and they don't accept batteries. Those detectors are good for ten years. There's a date stamped on the back of them and after ten years they need to be disposed of an a new one bought," said Jason Beam, Albertville Fire Marshal.

You can request free smoke alarms anytime through the American Red Cross, click here to find out how you can request those.

