Change your smoke detector batteries just in time for daylight saving time

Auburn has suspended two men's basketball players. The school made the announcement on Thursday morning. To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely. Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time. Wiley, who recently played in the 2017 USA U19 World Cup Team, is a sophomore. Purifoy is also a sophomore. Auburn's Univer...More >>
Auburn has suspended two men's basketball players. The school made the announcement on Thursday morning. To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely. Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time. Wiley, who recently played in the 2017 USA U19 World Cup Team, is a sophomore. Purifoy is also a sophomore. Auburn's Univer...More >>
Federal prosecutors have filed human trafficking charges against a man facing sex abuse, sodomy, and human trafficking charges in Madison County.More >>
Federal prosecutors have filed human trafficking charges against a man facing sex abuse, sodomy, and human trafficking charges in Madison County.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Limestone County.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Limestone County.More >>
Nearly 13 months after an elderly man with Alzheimer's went missing from his Decatur home, the search for him resumed after a hunter found his billfold in Jackson County.More >>
Nearly 13 months after an elderly man with Alzheimer's went missing from his Decatur home, the search for him resumed after a hunter found his billfold in Jackson County.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
Two teenagers wearing “Scream” masks pepper-sprayed the 11-year-old in the face.More >>
Two teenagers wearing “Scream” masks pepper-sprayed the 11-year-old in the face.More >>