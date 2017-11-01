Search for missing Decatur man renewed after items found in Jackson County woods

Nearly 13 months after an elderly man with Alzheimer's went missing from his Decatur home, the search for him resumed after a hunter found his billfold in Jackson County.

Search teams scoured a heavily wooded area for seven hours on Wednesday, a day after a hunter discovered the billfold belonging to James Robert Elliott Jr., who went missing in October 2016. About 40 people with several agencies and rescue dogs searched hundreds of yards through the woods in every direction from where the items were found.

"And he actually found some pants and his billfold. And so we have been looking for him all day. We've only found things that was probably in his pocket. Some change, some keys, flashlight, Items of that nature. We didn't find any remains of him yet," said Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

The search area was about a mile from where the 72-year-old's Ford Explorer was found on Crow Mountain near Skyline four days before Thanksgiving last year.

At that time, dozens of people searched for two days but found nothing. Family members made the journey there from Decatur, hoping he had somehow survived.

Elliott had no known ties to Jackson County.

"He just drove off from home and apparently got lost. Because the area his truck was in, he actually took a four-wheeler trail off the main road, wedged his truck between a couple of trees, and he just couldn't move," Phillips said.

During the next two or three days, the agencies involved will decide whether to resume the search.

