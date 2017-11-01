Woman shot in Limestone County

A shooting investigation is underway in Limestone County.

A sheriff's office spokesman said a woman was shot Tuesday night at a home in the 1000 block of Old Railroad Bed Road right by the Capshaw post office. She was taken to the hospital by private vehicle before deputies arrived.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Deputy Stephen Young said no one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

