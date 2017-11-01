Crime Stoppers: Phone case with credit cards stolen at Walmart

Police say this woman stole a cellphone case with credit cards at a south Huntsville Walmart on Oct. 4, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

This week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers focuses on a cellphone case that turned into a theft of property case.

Huntsville police are looking for a woman who was seen leaving the Walmart at 11610 South Memorial Parkway on Oct. 4. Police say she removed a cellphone case from someone's phone, and that case had credit and debit cards in it.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing blue jean shorts and a gray T-shirt.

If you know who she is, make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime.

There's up to $1,000 reward.

