Fort Payne man killed after crashing into guardrail

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fort Payne man early Tuesday.

Alabama State Troopers said 56-year-old Daniel Lee Mathews was killed when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned. Troopers said Mathews was not using a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 3:15 a.m. on DeKalb County 27 about two miles west of Fort Payne.

