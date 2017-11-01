Huntsville-based Spur app sparking buzz in hospitality industry

A number of local restaurants are already using it, as well as hundreds of workers. (Source: WAFF 48 News)

Are you a bartender or restaurant waiter looking to make some extra money? A new Huntsville-based app is helping workers find gigs and businesses get the help they need.

Glenn Clayton and his team are the brains behind Spur. The Huntsville company launched a new smartphone app that's gaining lots of momentum. It's a marketplace for hospitality work.

Spur is geared at making it easier for workers to find jobs at events or at local restaurants, bars and breweries.

"Every day, there's about eight-and-a-half percent of all the jobs in the hospitality industry that go unfilled and what we're trying to do is make it easier for businesses to connect with workers in that industry and fill those jobs and also help those workers make extra money," said Clayton, Spur Jobs CEO.

His design and development team were hard at work in their office in downtown Huntsville Wednesday as the app continues to grow. It is free on Google Play or the Apple App Store for workers and businesses to download. Spur takes a percentage of each job as its fee.

Workers create a profile and see jobs available in the area. They can then bid on those jobs and businesses, select who they want to hire, from waiters and bartenders to valets, or someone to check IDs at the door.

"You can see some of the people that are actually working jobs and how they're rated. We want to make it really easy for businesses to see people that they may want to work and see that person has done a great job other places so I know they're going to do a good job for me and for workers to be able to see jobs they can pick up that may fit into their schedule," Clayton said.

Lots of businesses are already on board, including Cotton Row, Humphrey's Bar and Grill and The Bottle. Hundreds of workers are also signed up and using the app.

"You can see what you're going to make per hour. Different jobs are going to pay different amounts. A lot of our jobs are booked within a few hours," Clayton said.

If a business has a last-minute opening because someone calls out sick, Spur can make that available to all the workers in the area who are looking to pick up a job that day.

"We're trying to match people up. We know there are jobs out there that are going unfilled and we know there are people that want to do those jobs. Making that connection between them is really what we're focused on," Clayton said. "We're trying to find fun, interesting jobs for people to do. We have a lot of the local breweries, bars and restaurants that are using this to find workers that can come in and help them out."

Spur is also in Nashville. The company hopes to take the app to cities throughout the country.

"This is a great way to make a little bit of extra money in your free time, totally on your own terms and on your own schedule. And you get to pick and choose which jobs you want to do," Clayton said.

He also founded Appleton, an on-demand staffing company for school that helps provide technology and personnel to districts across the U.S.

