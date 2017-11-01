Albertville police nab home burglary suspect

A Marshall County man is in jail because Albertville police believe he may have been "shopping" at a home before committing a burglary.

40-year-old Joey Bruce Herron is facing unrelated criminal mischief and attempting to elude charges.

Police say they got a call from the owner of a home on Walnut Street about a burglary Tuesday. The homeowner reportedly told them items were moved around, and police suspected the thief would come back.

Surveillance was put on the home Tuesday night, and police say Herron pulled up around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Patrol officers pulled behind him and a mile-long chase ensued before Herron's vehicle rolled into a homeowner's patio.

Herron was captured. Police say that's when they discovered what they believe to be stolen merchandise.

"Mainly what was recovered from the vehicle this morning was jewelry, so I don't know if that's from the previous burglary yet or if maybe he's involved in something else," said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Albertville police say their investigation is ongoing.

