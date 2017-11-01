Lawrence County authorities searching for missing man

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing person case.

Investigators say Steven Patrick White, 47, was last seen at his Town Creek residence on Oct. 27. Sheriff Gene Mitchell said an eyewitness reported White left walking that afternoon and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Mitchell said White's wife reported him missing on Oct. 28.

Mitchell said they have had no success searching White’s property and surrounding areas. He said that investigators have been conducting the investigation since then but have yet to make contact with White.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have any information concerning White’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him after the date and time he was last seen, to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48