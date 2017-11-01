Albertville fire officials remind people of time change, fire safety

This weekend we reset our clocks as we mark the end of daylight saving time. It's also the time to check smoke detectors to make sure we are protected.

Albertville residents have brand new smoke detectors in their homes. It's thanks to the Albertville Fire Department, which just wrapped up a successful smoke detector giveaway program.

Albertville Fire Marshal Jason Beam said it's now time for everyone else with detectors to make sure they're working properly as we enter the cold season.

"It's a good time of year when the clock falls back or the clock jumps ahead an hour to change those batteries," said Beam.

Beam also said to think safety when it comes to using not just space heaters, but any heat source.

"At least keep flammable items, curtains, couches, furniture, beds, at least three feet away from those sources," said Beam.

Beam said when it comes to using electrical heating devices, avoid using extension cords.

"They're different gauge wires and it causes heating and that's where it fails and it catches fire in the cord," said Beam.

Here's some good advice if your house does catch fire. Beam said there's absolutely no reason to ever go back inside once you're out.

"'Oh, I forgot this,' and they run back in and they survive the fire the first time. but they didn't survive the second time," said Beam.

Beam said they plan to do the smoke detector giveaway again in the spring.

