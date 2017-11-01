High-speed chase ends in crash in Huntsville

As the Alabama Senate race continues to heat up between Roy Moore and Doug Jones, the candidates addressed issues from different parts of the country on Tuesday.More >>
Federal prosecutors have filed human trafficking charges against a man facing sex abuse, sodomy, and human trafficking charges in Madison County.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Huntsville.More >>
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms human remains were found in a home off Berzett Road that caught fire Monday.More >>
Authorities in Jackson County say they've broken up a counterfeiting operation.More >>
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.More >>
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >>
We might know more about the shooting and stabbing death of 6th grade teacher Melinda Pleskovic later today.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>
