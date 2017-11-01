High-speed chase ends in crash in Huntsville

A routine traffic stop near the UAH campus ends in a high-speed chase down the wrong side of the road and crash on I-565.

This all started around 1:20 on Wednesday morning on Sparkman Drive.

The car took off with five people inside hitting speeds of up to 100 miles per hour while going the wrong way.

It finally came to an end near the Jordan Lane exit on I-565. We're told the passengers had minor injuries.

No word on any names or charges the driver might be facing at this point.

