Scheduled water outage for Northwest area of Madison County

The Madison County Water Department will be making system improvements to their water system in the Northwest area of Madison County on Wednesday, November 1 at 9 a.m.

These improvements will require a temporary water outage for the following customers on Monroe Road from Old Camp Road to Liberty Hill Road to include Cedar Brook Drive, Coyote Creek Road, and Routt Road.

The work is scheduled for completion by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

