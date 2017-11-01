The 8th Annual Halloween Candy Buy Back will be hosted by Total Dental Care in Guntersville from November 1 - November 10.

Total Dental Care is asking that you bring them your leftover trick-or-treat candy and they'll "buy it back" from you for $1.00 per pound.

Then they will send the candy to US troops serving overseas through www.OperationGratitude.com.

You can drop off your candy anytime between November 1 - November 10 at Total Dental Care at 1724 Gunter Avenue, Ste A in Guntersville.

You can also call Total Dental Care at (256)-582-CARE or (256) 582-2248.

