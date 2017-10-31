DeKalb County couple allegedly cut each other over chicken

A DeKalb County man was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital after a serious stabbing by his girlfriend over a rooster.

The girlfriend, Kristy Hatfield, called it a case of self-defense.

"To the point where I didn't know what to do, but it was him or me is the way I felt," she said.

Hatfield said the incident with her boyfriend went from an argument to near deadly at their Valley Head home Monday evening.

"He let one of the roosters loose on accident, so I didn't jump quick enough to help him go get it. He got mad," Hatfield said.

Hatfield said that anger turned into a physical attack from 27-year-old Scottie Lee White, who hit her then chased her into the home.

"And when I got to the middle bedroom he tackled me again and kicked me in the back of the head and choked me and told me he was going to kill me, he was going to kill me," said Hatfield.

Hatfield said she then heard him click open his pocketknife.

"I have my 10-inch chef knife for protection in one of the windows back there, so I grabbed it and I turned around. He cut me. I have seven stitches in my finger so I cut him and took off running. I just stabbed at him," said Hatfield.

Both Hatfield and White were taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center, but White was then airlifted to Erlanger in Chattanooga.

Hatfield said she now refers to White as her ex-boyfriend.

There is no word on White's condition.

DeKalb County sheriff's officials are calling it a domestic dispute. They say investigators are following up on the incident with charges pending the results of the investigation.

