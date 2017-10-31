DeKalb County couple allegedly cut each other over chicken

As the Alabama Senate race continues to heat up between Roy Moore and Doug Jones, the candidates addressed issues from different parts of the country on Tuesday.More >>
As the Alabama Senate race continues to heat up between Roy Moore and Doug Jones, the candidates addressed issues from different parts of the country on Tuesday.More >>
Federal prosecutors have filed human trafficking charges against a man facing sex abuse, sodomy, and human trafficking charges in Madison County.More >>
Federal prosecutors have filed human trafficking charges against a man facing sex abuse, sodomy, and human trafficking charges in Madison County.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Huntsville.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Huntsville.More >>
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms human remains were found in a home off Berzett Road that caught fire Monday.More >>
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms human remains were found in a home off Berzett Road that caught fire Monday.More >>
Authorities in Jackson County say they've broken up a counterfeiting operation.More >>
Authorities in Jackson County say they've broken up a counterfeiting operation.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams says she's okay after a fainting spell during the live taping of her Halloween show Tuesday morning.More >>
Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams says she's okay after a fainting spell during the live taping of her Halloween show Tuesday morning.More >>