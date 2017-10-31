Some Section residents getting new sewer system

Some residents in the small Jackson County town of Section will soon have access to public sewer services.

The first phase of creating a treatment plant and pumping stations for businesses is complete. The second phase of building the system on the north end of town is now complete and construction is underway for the southern end.

Mayor Ricky Hanback said the multimillion dollar project has paid big dividends in getting a strip mall to come to town.

“When that lot was built to build this on there would not have been enough room to put in a septic tank and field lines, so without our sewer system we could not have had this newest nicest thing in our town,” said Hanback.

Hanback said north town residents may be able to hook up to the system as early as December.

The project for the entire city is not expected to be completed until the fall of 2018.

