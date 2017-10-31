Redstone trick or treat event welcomes military families

Tiny witches, dragons, superheroes and more showed up on Redstone Arsenal. The children trick or treated up and down the halls of the Pershing Welcome Center. It was all to help kick off and celebrate Month of the Military Family in November.

Redstone's Morale, Welfare and Recreation department put on the event. They said they wanted to take advantage of the fun of Halloween while providing information to the families on the Arsenal.

"Anything we can do to help military families because they're not a very visible presence here. We've got 39,000 civilians and only 1,000 military. But we do want to let them know they're important to us and to the community. We want to celebrate them. So we've got cake, we've got candy and we've got costumes. What could go wrong?" said Mary Breeden, the relocation assistance program manager at Army Community Service with Family and MWR.

About a dozen kids showed up to the event.

Even the garrison commander, Col. Thomas Holliday, came out to show support and give out candy.

The families were provided with free information on parenting, stress management, disaster preparedness, financial readiness and more as they enjoyed the Halloween treats.

