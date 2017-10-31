Huntsville man accused of paying over $20,000 for sex with smuggled Honduran teenager

Federal prosecutors have filed Human Trafficking charges against a man facing sex abuse, sodomy, and human trafficking charges in Madison County.

Madison County investigators arrested Billy Randolph Edwards in late September. Court documents state investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office found a handwritten document in Edwards’ home calling for Edwards to pay the victim’s father $25,000.

According to an affidavit filed by a federal agent, the victim, in this case, was smuggled into the United States in 2014 from Honduras. The filing states the teenager’s father forced him into a sexual relationship with Billy Edwards in exchange for monetary payments.

Federal investigators state Edwards forced the teenage boy into sexual acts at Edwards’ home and place of employment. The victim’s father is accused of requiring continued payments from Edwards, even after the sexual contact ended, under a threat of contacting law enforcement.

Law enforcement reports text messages support the claims against Edwards. Investigators also cite bank records showing multiple payments to the victim and the victim’s father. According to federal documents, the money totaled more approximately $20,350.

The victim’s father is in federal custody, accused of illegally re-entering the United States after deportation. He was deported twice before, once in 2011 and once in 2012.

Edwards has a hearing at the Federal Courthouse in Huntsville November 2.

