Huntsville man accused of paying over $20,000 for sex with smuggled Honduran teenager

A death investigation is underway in Huntsville.More >>
Federal prosecutors have filed Human Trafficking charges against a man facing sex abuse, sodomy, and human trafficking charges in Madison County.More >>
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms human remains were found in a home off Berzett Road that caught fire Monday.More >>
Authorities in Jackson County say they've broken up a counterfeiting operation.More >>
A new campaign has kicked off in Huntsville as the city gears up for Veterans Day celebrations.More >>
Authorities said the attacker shouted "Allahu Akhbar" when he got out of the truck. The FBI is investigating the event as a terrorist attack.More >>
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >>
A Georgia man is a hero to all fathers after a video of him comforting his infant child while the baby was getting his shots stormed the internet.More >>
Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.More >>
Two women are being called heroes after they saved the life of a toddler whose parents had apparently overdosed behind the wheel. Sarah Wentzel says she was going to a gas station on 6th street and Lincoln Way West, when she noticed a car with two adults slumped over inside.More >>
