Family members identify woman who died in Limestone Co. house fire

A Limestone County home on Berzett Road caught fire on Oct. 30, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Family members confirm to WAFF 48 News 63-year-old Cathie Carter died in a house fire in Limestone County.

The fire happened on Berzett Road. It burned for more than six hours before firefighters were able to go inside.

There were no nearby fire hydrants to quickly put out the blaze.

Firefighters had to literally truck water to the scene.

