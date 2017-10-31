Huntsville mayor introduces new patriotic program

A special campaign has kicked off in Huntsville as the city gears up for Veterans Day celebrations.

Mayor Tommy Battle is asking residents to get involved to show their support for our active duty troops and vets.

The new program is a way for Huntsville to support what the American flag represents and emphasize the community's support for our nation's heroes.

John Cooper, North Alabama District Ride Captain with the Patriot Guard Riders, is a proud Vietnam veteran. He always moved when he sees the American flag waving.



"It's not just a banner floating in the air up there. It actually means something," Cooper said.

He says a new initiative called "Show Your Red White and Blue Huntsville" is a great way for the community to showcase its values and unity.

Mayor Battle made the announcement Monday at the Veterans Memorial.

"Show Your Red, White and Blue Huntsville is our way of showing how much we appreciate the veterans in our community and how much we appreciate the active troops who are actively working right now," the mayor said during the press conference.

You can fly the flag, wear red, white and blue, or don a patriotic pin. The new campaign will coincide with Veterans Day celebrations.



"November 2 through November 12, we're asking everybody to put their flags out at their homes and wear their flags, have a flag with you. Do this in remembrance of the veterans who have served this country and all the veterans of this community," the mayor added.

John Cooper hopes many will take part in the meaningful campaign.

"Huntsville is a strong military town any way and it would be a really strong message for everybody to start flying the red, white and blue. We have plenty of patriots in this town, and veterans and military personnel and it would just be awesome for me as a veteran to see flags flying wherever I go. It would be a wonderful thing," he stated.

Take a photo and post to your preferred social media channel using the hashtag #RedWhiteBlueHsv. Watch the city's social media for videos and photos, too.

The city will be hanging flags to fly around Big Spring Park, and on Saturday, Nov. 11, will be working to help with the annual Veteran's Day parade, a highlight of the year for the Huntsville community.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48