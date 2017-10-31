Huntsville mayor introduces new patriotic program

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms human remains were found in a home off Berzett Road that caught fire Monday.More >>
Authorities in Jackson County say they've broken up a counterfeiting operation.More >>
A new campaign has kicked off in Huntsville as the city gears up for Veterans Day celebrations.More >>
Huntsville Police recommend that parents go over the following safety tips with their children to assure that everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.More >>
A person died while working on a horse farm in Harvest Sunday afternoon.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension chord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting death of a person who was meeting up to allegedly buy an item he saw online.More >>
