University of Utah shooter has ties to Alabama

Austin Boutain, the man suspected in a deadly attack on a Utah college campus, has been arrested recently in Alabama, WAFF has learned.

Cleveland.com reports that Boutain has a criminal history in Wisconsin and Ohio.

A search of Alabama’s court records system shows Boutain was arrested in March in Marion County of drug manufacturing charges.

He was also arrested in February of 2016 on outstanding charges of theft and attempting to elude in another state.

His court records also show he’s a registered sex offender who failed to notify people in Marion County when he moved there in 2016. We are working to learn more about that case.

