Check your neighborhood for sex offenders before trick or treating

As you get ready to take your kids out trick-or-treating for Halloween, make sure you check the ALEA’s Community Information Center website for a list of registered sex offenders in your neighborhood.

It’s easy to navigate and will give you a full list of registered sex offenders. You start by putting in your address, city, zip code, and how far you want the website to search.

Once you hit the search button, a list of sex offenders, as well as a map, will come up. The website gives you their names, address, pictures, and a map with a locator for each offender.

Parents can also use Family Watchdog, which is a free service to help locate registered sex offenders and predators in their neighborhood.

