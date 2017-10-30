Huntsville launches patriotic initiative to honor veterans

A new campaign has kicked off in Huntsville as the city gears up for Veterans Day celebrations. Mayor Tommy Battle is asking residents to get involved to show their support for our active duty troops and veterans.

Battle said the new initiative called "Show Your Red White and Blue Huntsville" is a great way for the community to showcase its values and unity. He said it's a way for Huntsville to support what the American flag represents and emphasize the community's support for our nation's heroes.

"'Show Your Red, White and Blue Huntsville' is our way of showing how much we appreciate the veterans in our community and how much we appreciate the active troops who are actively working right now," Battle said at the Veterans Memorial Monday.

"November 2 through November 12, we're asking everybody to put their flags out at their homes and wear their flags, have a flag with you. Do this in \ remembrance of the veterans who have served this country and all the veterans of this community," he said.

John Cooper, North Alabama District Ride Captain with the Patriot Guard Riders, is a proud Vietnam veteran. He said he's always moved when he sees the American flag waving.

"It's not just a banner floating in the air up there. It actually means something," Cooper said.

Cooper said he hopes many will take part in the meaningful campaign.

"Huntsville is a strong military town anyway and it would be a really strong message for everybody to start flying the red, white and blue. We have plenty of patriots in this town and veterans and military personnel, and it would just be awesome for me as a veteran to see flags flying wherever I go. It would be a wonderful thing," he said.

Take a photo and post to your preferred social media channel using the hashtag #RedWhiteBlueHsv. You can watch the city's social media for videos and photos too.

The city will be hanging flags to fly around Big Spring Park on Nov. 11 and will be working to help with the annual Veteran's Day parade.

