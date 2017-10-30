Jackson County Schools, sheriff partner on children's program

Jackson County School and the sheriff's office teamed up for the Pay Attention and Learn program. (Source: WAFF)

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Jackson County Schools are teaming up for a good cause. They're using children's books to deal with student issues.

The books come in a variety of topics to deal with a variety of issues a school may deal with.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips and school Superintendent Kevin Dukes came together to announce the new PAL program, which stands for Pay Attention and Listen. They hope it will help students dealing with issues foster good relations between kids and law enforcement.

The program primarily targets elementary school kids.

The books will be read by a uniformed officer or even the sheriff. It's all about dealing with topics such as overcoming challenges, teasing, tattling, cheating and others.

School officials believe it will give them a chance to determine what's really going on.

"Students come in with different situations and one of the key terms that everybody throws around now days is bullying. Sometimes bullying is bullying, but sometimes it's not bullying, and things like this right here will help the students understand if they are being bullied," said Dukes.

Phillips said the program will be conducted on an as needed basis.

