Jackson County authorities bust alleged counterfeit money operation

Authorities in Jackson County say they've broken up a counterfeiting operation.

Jackson County sheriff's officials believe that the counterfeiting operation goes well beyond the lines of Jackson County.

It started Friday with a report of a counterfeit bill attempting to be passed at a business in Section. When Section police later pulled over the vehicle, they reportedly discovered nearly $2,000 worth of counterfeit bills, checks and printing devices for making them.

Sheriff's investigators got involved and have determined the fake money was being passed as far as North Carolina.

Scottsboro police report 16 cases of passing counterfeit bills.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said the alleged counterfeiters were very elaborate in making the bills by also copying the strip inside the bill, but their efforts fell short on Friday.

"Like a hundred dollar bill has a strip in the middle. Apparently, they didn't glue it good enough and it actually came apart, and that's how she immediately knew it was fake," said Phillips.

24-year-old Connor Glass and 19-year-old Karla Kugler, both of Cullman, face more than 30 counts of possession of a forged instrument charges along with a charge of possession of a forgery device. They were placed in the Jackson County Jail on approximately $180,000 bonds.

