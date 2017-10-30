AAMU coach supports his players kneeling for anthem

There's been some fallout from this weekend's Magic City Classic, and it has nothing to do with Alabama A&M University losing the game.

Seven of the 74 A&M team members who dressed out for the contest took a knee during the national anthem. This was the first time the Bulldogs showed any signs of protesting.

College teams are usually never on the field for the national anthem, so spectators haven’t seen many college teams kneeling,

On Monday, Bulldog Head Coach James Spady opened up about his support of the protest, saying that what they are protesting is worthwhile. He said it also carries a little more weight since A&M is a historically black college.

“Here is why it means more. Because I have an 18-year-old son, and I'm going to get emotional when I talk about this, but I have an 18-year-old son who, if he gets stopped by the police, he has a procedure that we have talked about, I have drilled him on, and I have trained him how to behave when this happens, And I think it's a shame that I have to do that and someone else doesn't and from that standpoint, you’re right, there needs to be more awareness about it and that's how I feel,” Spady said.

Spady said Monday he was not aware his team was on he the field for the anthem but thought the anthem had already played and didn't know until afterwards that members of his team took a knee.

