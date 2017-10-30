Huntsville P.D. offering safe Halloween tips with treats

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray has increased police patrols in neighborhoods for families celebrating Halloween.

Huntsville has been very fortunate over the years not to have any incidents involving motorists or children and officers will be monitoring traffic and children to keep that safety record intact.

North Precinct: Will host their Halloween event on Tuesday, October 31, from 6-8 p.m. at Lakewood Community Center located at 3601 Kenwood Dr.

South Precinct: Will host their Halloween event on Monday, October 30, from 5-7 p.m. at 7900 Bailey Cove Rd.

West Precinct: Will host a “Haunted House” on Tuesday, October 31, from 5-7 p.m. at their precinct located at 2110 Clinton Ave.

Huntsville Police recommend that parents go over the following safety tips with their children to assure that everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.

Children Should: Cross only at corners or marked crosswalks, never cross the street between parked vehicles, never go into a stranger’s house, watch out for cars backing or turning, wear bright colored clothing and use a flashlight.

Drivers Should: Keep an eye open for children who forget the rules, use caution when traveling and obey posted traffic signs especially in neighborhoods.

Parents Should: Instruct children not to open candy until they return home, inspect ALL candy for tampering, adults should accompany children, discuss the route their children should be taking and most important, explain the difference between tricks and vandalism (especially cemeteries).

Home Owners Should: Have a well-lit home both inside and out to prevent vandalism and injuries, remove all obstacles from their lawns to avoid injuries and don’t use candles in ornaments that could set a fire.

Sex Offenders: Parents can check their neighborhoods for known sex offenders by visiting the Family Watchdog website.

