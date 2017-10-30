Human remains found in Limestone County house fire

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms human remains were found in a home off Berzett Road that caught fire Monday.

The fire broke out before 9 a.m. A sheriff's office spokesman said it wasn't cooled down enough to enter safely until about 4 p.m. That's when the remains were found.

Family members say a woman lived alone there.

BREAKING: Human remains were found inside burned residence on Berzett Road. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) October 30, 2017

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The state fire marshal's office was called in to investigate.

