Earthquake hits SE of Haleyville

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake around 1:40 p.m. Monday, approximately four miles south of Haleyville, Alabama.

The region has a history of small earthquakes, which are rarely associated with structural damage.

Earthquake in Alabama! USGS | M 2.3 - 7km SE of Haleyville, Alabama https://t.co/7yaXoCkxXI — Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) October 30, 2017

