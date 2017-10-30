Crews battle gas station fire in Harvest

There was a big fire in Harvest this morning.

Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at Fuel City convenience store in East Limestone at the intersection of Nick Davis Rd. and Nabors Rd.

Our crew saw at least one gas pump and two vehicles destroyed by flames.

Right now, there are no reports of injuries.

