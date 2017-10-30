All lanes of Highway 72 re-open after overturned truck caused shut down

All lanes of Highway 72 near Ryland Pike in Madison County have re-opened after an overturned truck caused some lanes to be shut down just before 3 o'clock on Monday morning.

Investigators tell us, the truck was carrying pharmaceutical supplies. At this time there are no signs that any of the supplies have spilled out.

The truck has been moved and the driver was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

Only one vehicle was involved and authorities are still investigating why it happened.

