Worker drowns at Harvest horse farm

A person died while working on a horse farm in Harvest Sunday afternoon.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Huntsville.More >>
On Saturday, a traveling softball team provided inspiration to people in Huntsville. The players are all military veterans who are amputees.More >>
Business owners in two Tennessee cities are getting ready for possible violence this weekend.More >>
A Meridianville man wanted for the murder of his mother has pleaded guilty to crimes he committed while on the run in Michigan last month.More >>
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
