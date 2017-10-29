Worker drowns at Harvest horse farm

A person died while working on a horse farm in Harvest Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Full Circle Farm at 381 Burwell Rd. just after 5 p.m.

Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill said two members of a work team were in a boat that started taking on water. He said they both jumped from the boat. One swam to shore, but the other started drowning.

Berryhill said a woman on shore saw the victim in distress and swam out to help. She was unable to recover the victim, who eventually submerged. Emergency crews recovered the body about an hour and a half later.

The victim's name has not yet been released, pending family notification.

Authorities say the team was repairing a fountain when the accident occurred. The victim reportedly drowned in about 10 to 12 feet of water.

