Victim identified in NW Huntsville shooting

A death investigation is underway in Huntsville.

Police are working to piece together what happened to a man who was found shot and killed.

Crews found James Jones, 26, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Joy Circle.

That's north of Stringfield Rd. in Huntsville.

No word yet on any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

