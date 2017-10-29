Victim identified in NW Huntsville shooting - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Victim identified in NW Huntsville shooting

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A death investigation is underway in Huntsville.

Police are working to piece together what happened to a man who was found shot and killed.

Crews found James Jones, 26, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Joy Circle.

That's north of Stringfield Rd. in Huntsville.

No word yet on any suspects. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

